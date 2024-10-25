Hero XPulse 210 to debut at EICMA 2024? Key expectations from the upcoming ADV

The Hero XPulse is getting new versions and reports suggest a 210 cc or a bigger 421 cc model could be in the works. Hero MotoCorp recently released a new teaser that gives us a glimpse at what’s to come. While the manufacturer has not confirmed whether it is the new XPulse, the teaser image shows an LED headlamp with a protector hinting at the ADV. With EICMA 2024 slated for early November and spy shots running rife, here's what we expect to see on the upcoming XPulse range.

1 Design: The teaser shows the LED headlamp encased in a protective frame with a beak-like mudguard positioned right below it. The number plate takes its spot above the headlamp and the motorbike features halogen bulbs for turn indicators. A fully camouflaged test mule was spotted earlier this year at Khardung La, Ladakh. The spy shots revealed a round LED headlamp with a bigger fuel tank and a small visor. This test mule was noticeably bigger than the existing XPulse 200 4V but kept the same purpose-built silhouette.

2 Tech and Features: The new XPulse is expected to carry over the same feature suite that is available with the current model and come with further upgrades. The feature set includes a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration alongside turn-by-turn navigation. Hero is expected to include new features such as dual-channel ABS that can be switchable on the rear wheel. Multiple riding modes and traction control are expected as well.

3 Powertrain and Performance: While there are no details regarding the powertrain, the XPulse 210 could end up borrowing the motor from the new-gen Karizma XMR. The 210 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit makes 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque with the Karizma. This could be revised for better low to mid-range performance. Additionally, the more powerful 421 cc version from the Mavrick 440 could make it to the motorcycle. The oil-cooled motor develops 40 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque on the Mavrick and could be further optimised on the XPulse 400.

