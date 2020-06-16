Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS 6 now costlier in India

Harley-Davidson India has raised prices for the 2020 Iron 883 BS 6 by ₹12,000. While earlier the base pricing of the motorcycle started at ₹9.26 lakh*, the latest updated price list shows the Sportster family cruiser now starts at ₹9. 38 lakh*.

The bike is available in four colour schemes - Barracuda Silver Denim, Black Denim, River Rock Gray and the Scorched Orange/Silver. While the first three cost the same - at ₹9.38 lakh*, the fourth demands a significantly higher price tag of ₹9.89 lakh*.

At the heart of the Iron 883 sits an 883 cc air-cooled, Evolution engine which features Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). It has been rated to deliver 70 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm and comes hooked to a 5-speed transmission. It sends power across the rear wheel with a chain primary drive mechanism.

(Also Read: Dhoni spotted chilling on his Harley-Davidson Fat Boy recently in Ranchi)

The MY20 Iron 883 isn't strikingly different from the previous year model. Its design and styling remains unchanged and it also gets the same handlebar-mounted electronic speedometer with odometer, time-of-day clock, dual tripmeter, low fuel warning light, low oil pressure light, engine diagnostics readout, LED indicator lights and more. Its running-order weight stands at 256 kg.

The Iron 883 measures 2,185 mm in length and has a seat height of 760 mm. Its wheelbase measurement stands at 1,515 mm. It has a 27 degrees lean angle (right), and 28 degrees lean angle (left).

The Iron 883 comes fitted on to a 100/90B19 57H tyre at the front, while the rear gets a 150/80B16 77H tyre.

(Also Read: Indian Motorcycle planning to join EV bandwagon with electric FTR bike)

The company has also recently rolled-out a discount offer of ₹56,500 on the Street Rod motorcycle. The bike is currently priced at ₹5.99 lakh* for its base Vivid Blank paint scheme. (Read more information here)

*ex-showroom