This Harley-Davidson bike gets a limited period 56,500 discount

The iconic American bike maker, Harley-Davidson has introduced a limited period offer on its Street Rod motorcycle. The bike is available at a flat discount of ₹56,500 and currently costs ₹5,99,000*.

For the uninitiated, Street Rod is the sportier version of the Street 750 which is the entry-level Harley-Davidson motorcycle in its Indian line-up. Both the bikes are also now available to be purchased through CSD canteens.

At the heart of the Street Rod sits a 749 cc Revolution X V-Twin engine. This is the same unit which also powers the 2020 Street 750 motorcycle. However, in this bike, the engine is known to deliver a higher 8% more torque of 65 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

In comparison to the Street 750, the Street Rod features a slightly sportier stance. It comes loaded with a drag-style handlebar which forces the rider to hunch forward a bit. Its foot-pegs positioning is mid-set unlike the Street 750 which features forward-set pegs. In terms of exterior looks, it gets more intimidating paint schemes, a sportier headlight cowl, step-up split seat setup and bar-end mirrors. It also gets a pair of 43 mm USD front forks which look beefy and contribute to its more dominating stance.

Some of its main colour options include Vivid Black, River Rock Grey Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, and Performance Orange.

Harley-Davidson India has completed 10 successful years of operations. It is also the first premium motorbike brand to have set base in India. It has sold over 25,000 bikes in the country since it officially started operations a decade back in 2009. The Street 750 is the highest-selling model from Harley-Davidson India.

*Ex-showroom