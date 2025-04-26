2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at 1.49 lakh. Check what's new

Royal Enfield has launched the 2025 Hunter 350 in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom). For 2025, there are cosmetic changes as well as a few hardware changes. The Hunter 350 was first launched in August 2022 and since then, RE has sold 5,00,000 units globally. Currently, it continues to be the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup.

The manufacturer states that it sells 1 lakh units of the Hunter 350 every six months. Royal Enfield sold over 10 lakh motorbikes in the last financial year, 11 per cent of this number comes from international markets.

Which variants are available for the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in three variants. The base variant starts at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom), the middle variant is priced at ₹1,76,750 (ex-showroom) and the top-spec motorbike will cost buyers 1,81,750 (ex-showroom).

What powers the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter continues to come with a 349cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

What has changed in the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The updates of the 2025 Hunter 350 include three new colours, named Rio White, London Red and Tokyo black. The base variant will only get a single colour option named Factory Black, whereas the mid variant will get the new Rio White and Dapper Grey shades. The top trim will be offered in Tokyo Black, London Red and Rebel Blue shades.

The feature updates of the 2025 model include a new LED headlight, a Type-C 27-watt fast charger, a slip and assist clutch, which makes operation lighter and a tripper unit will now be standard on the top-end variant. This makes the Hunter 350, RE's first 350cc motorbike to get a slip and assist clutch. Additionally, the rear suspension is also new, getting a dual-rate spring. The manufacturer has also made a few minor tweaks to the seat foam and the handlebars. The ground clearance of the motorbike has also been increased because of a revised exhaust design.

