2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Here are the updated motorcycle's key highlights

Honda has introduced the 2025 iteration of the Hornet 2.0, incorporating several updates to enhance its appeal in the competitive streetfighter segment. Priced at ₹1,56,953 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 seamlessly blends modern technology with performance-oriented features, making it a compelling choice for riders seeking a dynamic and connected riding experience. With its updated design, advanced instrumentation, compliant engine, enhanced safety features and reliable handling, the Hornet 2.0 stands out in the competitive streetfighter segment. Check out the key highlights of the motorbike in detail below:

1 Design The 2025 Hornet 2.0 retains its aggressive streetfighter stance, now accentuated by updated graphics. The two-wheeler is offered in four new colours namely Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. These additions enhance the bike's visual appeal catering to riders seeking a modern and dynamic look.

2 Engine and performance The 2025 Hornet 2.0 is powered by an 184.40cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that now complies with OBD2B emission standards. The engine outputs 16.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm slightly adjusted from previous figures to meet the new compliance. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch ensuring smoother gear shifts and reducing rider fatigue.

3 Suspension The Hornet 2.0 continues to feature a robust suspension setup with gold-coloured upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock, delivering a balanced ride and precise handling. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 110-section front tyre and a 140-section rear tyre ensuring stability and grip. Braking duties are managed by a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc contributing to confident stopping power.

5 Safety Safety has been bolstered with the addition of dual-channel ABS, providing improved braking stability. The bike also comes equipped with traction control, aiding in maintaining optimal wheel grip under various riding conditions.

