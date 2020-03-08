Bajaj Auto has launched a short teaser video of the upcoming Dominar 250 motorcycle. The quarter-litre sport tourer has been slated to be launched later this month.

The short 13 seconds teaser-clip of the Dominar 250 lacks any definitive information on the motorcycle, but hints that the launch might happen anytime soon now. It says, "Dreams will come true. Welcome to the world of Touring. D250" It isn't hard to figure out that D250 used here refers to nothing but Dominar 250, in which the numerical suffix signifies its engine capacity.





Ahead of its launch, select Bajaj Auto dealerships in the country have also started accepting pre-bookings on the Dominar 250. Its token amount range from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, depending upon the dealership location.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be powered by the same engine as the KTM 250 Duke. It is a 248.7 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit which is known to produce 29.6 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. The engine is also shared with the upcoming Husqvarna 250 twins. The transmission will remain the same 6-speed unit.

In terms of exterior appearance, the quarter-litre Dominar will look identical to the bigger Dominar 400. It will feature the same muscular looking headlamp with full-LED lighting, split-style instrument cluster, split grab rail and seats. Some of the main hardware components will include upside-down telescopic front forks, preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, disc brakes (both wheels) with twin-channel ABS. While most of the details will remain unchanged, expect the smaller Dominar to feature thinner tyres and a more conventional box-type swingarm set-up.

As far as pricing goes, expect the Dominar 250 to range in between ₹1.4 to ₹1.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher Dominar 400 (BS 6) currently retails at INR 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In other updates, bookings of the Husqvarna 250 Twins have already commenced, deliveries are set to begin later this week. Read more about the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 here.























