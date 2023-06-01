Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: This Toyota Corolla is the world's first-ever hydrogen-powered race car

Do not underestimate the humble Toyota Corolla.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM
1/7 Toyota has not only taken the covers off of a hydrogen-powered Corolla but actually raced it around the Fuji Speedway in Japan.
2/7 The humble Corolla is a testament to the prowess of hydrogen power and while it does have a combustion engine, it burns liquid hydrogen instead of petrol. (AP)
3/7 Toyota sees a great potential for hydrogen as an automotive fuel even as the world focuses big time on electric vehicles., The Japanese auto giant has been promoting hydrogen as a carbon-neutral solution for years. (AP)

4/7 There is also scope, according to Toyota, for hydrogen fuel to make its way into competitive racing events. (AP)
5/7 Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda took a lap in the hydrogen-powered Corolla. He later said that hydrogen fuel can be yet another viable green fuel option for world mobility. (AP)
6/7 Do not expect the hydrogen-powered Corolla to land up at Toyota showrooms anywhere in the world anytime soon. But what this does show is that it can be taken to scale. (AP)
7/7 The Toyota team is seen here post the event at the Fuji Speedway. (AP)
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM IST
