Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Kia EV9 SUV concept unveiled with suicide doors, 482 km range

In Pics: Kia EV9 SUV concept unveiled with suicide doors, 482 km range

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Kia EV9 concept comes based on the E-GMP platform and mounts the battery on the floor.
  • The EV9 concept EV has a claimed full-charge range of up to 300 miles (482 km) and supports charging from the most powerful DC fast-charging out there.

1/6In the wake of the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 7 concept, Kia has rolled out its equivalent - EV9 concept as a midsize three-row electric SUV.
2/6The Kia EV9 gets a low-poly body, rear suicide doors, and wild interiors that make it quite a radical offering. It sports almost the same size as the existing Kia Telluride SUV.
3/6The Kia EV9 comes with a huge centrally placed front screen. It is a 27-incher unit that is fixed to the dash, also other highlights of the EV9 include its uniquely configurable interior.
4/6The first and third rows on the EV9 can pivot 180 degrees, while the second row can fold flat to form a table. This format allows the cabin to transform into a lounge-like space and the cabin is also naturally lit by the panoramic glass roof.
5/6There is also a third row on the EV9 that can be turned to face rearward. It can also be used to sit with the tailgate popped.
6/6The official public debut of the car will take place at the LA Auto Show, where it will be up for display until November 28th this year.
  • First Published Date : 18 Nov 2021, 01:12 PM IST