Kia EV3 electric SUV prices revealed in this country. Is India calling too?

After having announced the low-cost EV3 SUV in October last year and revealing it recently, Kia has come out with the prices and has started accepting orders for the model in South Korea. The Kia EV3 was built to be part of the South Korean carmaker’s new-gen affordable lineup and is the brand’s third EV. On opening orders, Jeong Won-Jeong, Vice President at Kia South Korea stated that the company expects customers who are hesitant towards electric vehicles to “choose the EV3 without hesitation."

Also Read : Upcoming cars of 2024

Kia offers four trim options at varying prices with the Standard being launched at $30,700 ( ₹25.6 lakh). The Earth trim opens at $33,400 ( ₹27.8 lakh) while the GT Line and Long Range trims are offered at $34,100 ( ₹28.4 lakh). The EV3 comes with 350 km of range on the Standard with the 58.3 kWh battery. The Long Range variant extends to 501 km with the larger 81.4 kWh battery.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia EV5 ₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs View Details Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr View Details BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 33.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia EV3 81.4 kWh 81.4 kWh 600 km 600 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs View Details

The Tiger Face

Watch: Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range

The EV3 takes cues from the flagship EV9’s design and updated technology and puts it all together into a smaller and affordable package that is accessible for customers entering the EV sphere. At the same time, Kia assures that the EV3 stands out from within its segment with updated styling, such as the ‘Tiger Face’ grille at the front end. The EV3 boasts a great amount of interior tech in the form of Kia’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit. This is a 12.3 inch infotainment system and instrument cluster merged into one featuring integration with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The interior of the EV3 features a 12.3 inch dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster called the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (Kia)

Kia provides a 350 kWh charger with the EV3, and with its help, the car can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent within a mere 30 minutes. Kia further offers an e-Life Package which it launched recently, and this deal includes vehicle care and maintenance, charging, and used-price vehicle guarantees to help sweeten the EV experience. Post launch, Kia is expected to start preparations for rolling out the new EV4, an affordable electric sedan which, according to the brand is an “entirely new type of sedan that stands as a symbol of innovation."

First Published Date: