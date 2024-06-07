HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev3 Electric Suv Prices Revealed In This Country. Is India Calling Too?

Kia EV3 electric SUV prices revealed in this country. Is India calling too?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 08:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kia EV3 is the latest all-electric model from the South Koreans and will start selling in the home market before making it to other countries.
EV3
The Kia EV3 is the most affordable all-electric model from the South Koreans at present although there is work being done on an even smaller EV2 offering. (Kia )
EV3
The Kia EV3 is the most affordable all-electric model from the South Koreans at present although there is work being done on an even smaller EV2 offering.

After having announced the low-cost EV3 SUV in October last year and revealing it recently, Kia has come out with the prices and has started accepting orders for the model in South Korea. The Kia EV3 was built to be part of the South Korean carmaker’s new-gen affordable lineup and is the brand’s third EV. On opening orders, Jeong Won-Jeong, Vice President at Kia South Korea stated that the company expects customers who are hesitant towards electric vehicles to “choose the EV3 without hesitation."

Also Read : Upcoming cars of 2024

Kia offers four trim options at varying prices with the Standard being launched at $30,700 ( 25.6 lakh). The Earth trim opens at $33,400 ( 27.8 lakh) while the GT Line and Long Range trims are offered at $34,100 ( 28.4 lakh). The EV3 comes with 350 km of range on the Standard with the 58.3 kWh battery. The Long Range variant extends to 501 km with the larger 81.4 kWh battery.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV5
₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
View Details
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV3
BatteryCapacity Icon81.4 kWh Range Icon600 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details

The Tiger Face

Watch: Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range

The EV3 takes cues from the flagship EV9’s design and updated technology and puts it all together into a smaller and affordable package that is accessible for customers entering the EV sphere. At the same time, Kia assures that the EV3 stands out from within its segment with updated styling, such as the ‘Tiger Face’ grille at the front end. The EV3 boasts a great amount of interior tech in the form of Kia’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit. This is a 12.3 inch infotainment system and instrument cluster merged into one featuring integration with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Kia EV3 interior
The interior of the EV3 features a 12.3 inch dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster called the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (Kia)
Kia EV3 interior
The interior of the EV3 features a 12.3 inch dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster called the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (Kia)

Kia provides a 350 kWh charger with the EV3, and with its help, the car can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent within a mere 30 minutes. Kia further offers an e-Life Package which it launched recently, and this deal includes vehicle care and maintenance, charging, and used-price vehicle guarantees to help sweeten the EV experience. Post launch, Kia is expected to start preparations for rolling out the new EV4, an affordable electric sedan which, according to the brand is an “entirely new type of sedan that stands as a symbol of innovation."

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST
TAGS: EV3 Kia EV3 Electric vehicle electric car EV9

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.