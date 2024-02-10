TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
new
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: India Bound 2024 Renault Duster Revealed
In pics: India-bound 2024 Renault Duster revealed
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
10 Feb 2024, 13:17 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
In the global market, the 2024 Renault Duster will be offered with three engine options.
1/7
Renault has unveiled the Duster officially in the global market. The same model will be coming to the Indian market later this year. This is the third generation of the SUV that will be going on sale. Duster will also be sold under the Dacia brand.
2/7
Renault has updated the Duster SUV with a sharper face which includes a Y-shaped LED headlight unit, LED DRLs placed on the new-look grille, new bumper which makes the SUV appear more rugged than before, as well as new air intakes
3/7
At the sides, the new Duster comes with a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels placed under square-shaped wheel arches cladded with plastic for a rugged appearance and roof rails.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
1499 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Renault Kwid
999 cc
Petrol
Both
₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs
View Details
Renault Kiger
999.0
Petrol
Both
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber
999.0
Petrol
Both
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
26.8kWh
105 kmph
271 Km
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
4/7
At the rear, the SUV gets similar Y-shaped LED taillights and the Renault and Duster badge on the tailgate. Overall, Duster looks much more butch than before.
5/7
Powering the 2024 Duster will be three engine options - a 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol and an LPG powertrain. As of now, it is not known which engine options will be coming to the indian market.
6/7
The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.
7/7
The interior includes a new free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, bronze accents on the AC vents, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, USB and wireless charging ports among others. The entire cabin of the five-seater SUV has been given a dual-tone theme.
First Published Date:
10 Feb 2024, 13:17 PM IST
TAGS:
Renault
Renault India
Duster
2024 Duster
Similar Stories
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster official images revealed
10 Feb 2024
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Quick Review: Do the upgrades make a difference?
16 Jun 2023
New Renault Duster SUV to debut on November 29. What to expect
19 Nov 2023
Interim Budget 2024: How auto industry reacts to it
01 Feb 2024
Renault plans to drive in three new models in India by 2025
09 Jul 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS