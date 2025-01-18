Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Feast Your Eyes On The Bmw F450 Gs Concept Adv Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025

In Pics: Feast your eyes on the BMW F450 GS Concept ADV showcased at the Auto Expo 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 11:58 AM
Follow us on:
  •  Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the BMW F450 GS Concept will be produced locally by TVS.
1/6 At the Auto Expo 2025, BMW has unveiled it new adventure concept motorbike, the BMW F450 GS. The motorcycle will be manufactured locally by TVS when it launches in India.
2/6 Both, the engine and the chassis of the BMW F450 GS concept is developed from the ground up. The bike was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 show held in Milan and has now also made its way to the Auto Expo 2025 in India.
3/6 The motorbike gets a 175 kg kerb weight and gets fully adjustable USD shocks at the front. At the rear, there is a mono-shock which features load-dependent damping.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
BMW F 450 GS
Engine Icon450 cc
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
Engine Icon144 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 4.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Enduro R
Engine Icon390 cc
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon24.4 kmpl
₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BMW F900 GS
Engine Icon895 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/6 The ADV also gets multiple rider safety equipment including BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (lean-sensitive ABS). Additionally, there are three distinct riding modes offered on the bike.
5/6 For information display, the bike comes fitted with a 6.5-inch TFT display which enables smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Features of this screen include call and SMS alerts, media controls and turn-by-turn navigation..
6/6 The engine, which is completely new is a 450 cc, inline twin-cylinder engine churns out 48 bhp and is tuned to offer a ample torque at the lower end of the rev range. BMW has also included a new ignition offset that gives the bike a rev-happy character.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: bharat mobility expo 2025 BMW F450 GS Concept BMW F450 GS Concept
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS