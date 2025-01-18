TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Feast Your Eyes On The Bmw F450 Gs Concept Adv Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025
In Pics: Feast your eyes on the BMW F450 GS Concept ADV showcased at the Auto Expo 2025
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
18 Jan 2025, 11:58 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the BMW F450 GS Concept will be produced locally by TVS.
1/6
At the Auto Expo 2025, BMW has unveiled it new adventure concept motorbike, the BMW F450 GS. The motorcycle will be manufactured locally by TVS when it launches in India.
2/6
Both, the engine and the chassis of the BMW F450 GS concept is developed from the ground up. The bike was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 show held in Milan and has now also made its way to the Auto Expo 2025 in India.
3/6
The motorbike gets a 175 kg kerb weight and gets fully adjustable USD shocks at the front. At the rear, there is a mono-shock which features load-dependent damping.
4/6
The ADV also gets multiple rider safety equipment including BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (lean-sensitive ABS). Additionally, there are three distinct riding modes offered on the bike.
5/6
For information display, the bike comes fitted with a 6.5-inch TFT display which enables smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Features of this screen include call and SMS alerts, media controls and turn-by-turn navigation..
6/6
The engine, which is completely new is a 450 cc, inline twin-cylinder engine churns out 48 bhp and is tuned to offer a ample torque at the lower end of the rev range. BMW has also included a new ignition offset that gives the bike a rev-happy character.
First Published Date:
18 Jan 2025, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS:
bharat mobility expo 2025
BMW F450 GS Concept
BMW
F450 GS Concept
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS