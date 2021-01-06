Home
In pics: Audi launches 2021 A4 luxury sedan in India
5 Photos
. Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 03:14 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The 2021 Audi A4 comes with a new 2.0-litre petrol engine which belts out 190 bhp of power and has peak torque of 320 Nm. A well-sculpted exterior profile and an updated cabin seek to further enhance the premium appeal of the new A4.
1/5Audi has officially launched the A4 2021 in India at a starting price of ₹42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new sedan gets a number of significant changes and updates to help it take on its rivals with a whole lot of new vigour.
2/5The completely new and more pronounced front grille is flanked by stylish LED headlight units. The bonnet is smartly sculpted and the low slung profile complements the car with a sporty touch.
3/5The sedan sits on 17-inch alloy wheels and the look is completed at the rear with a clean profile and starry LED tail lights.
4/5The new Audi A4 comes with a 10.1 inch main touchscreen display and Audi's Virtual Cockpit set up. The use of premium quality materials and ample space makes the cabin luxurious.
5/5Audi would be hoping that the new A4 sets the tone for the company in the new year and is gearing up to drive in more models in the times to come.
