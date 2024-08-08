TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: 2024 Tata Curvv To Launch On 2nd September
In pics: 2024 Tata Curvv to launch on 2nd September
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
08 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Tata Curvv is based on a new platform that is called Atlas. It stands for Adaptive Tech Forward Lifestyle Architecture.
1/8
Tata has unveiled the Curvv at the launch event of the Curvv EV. Tata has made few changes to the design elements of the SUV that helps differentiating the ICE version from its EV version.
2/8
The ICE version gets a different set of wheels and a different bumper because the ICE version does need airflow for the engine. At the rear, the most elements are the same but the ICE version gets Curvv badging.
3/8
Despite being a Coupe SUV, the Curvv has the segment leading boot space of 500 litres.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Tata Curvv EV
55 kWh
585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
1198 cc
Multiple
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Nexon
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tigor
1199 cc
Multiple
₹ 6.30 - 9.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch
1199 cc
Petrol
₹ 6.13 - 10.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier
1956.0 cc
Diesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/8
The Curvv will come with two petrol engine options and a diesel engine. The petrol engine would be shared with the Nexon whereas there is a new turbocharged GDi petrol engine and an updated diesel engine. All engines will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and there would also be a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission on offer.
5/8
Depending on the variant, the size of the touchscreen infotainment system will vary. It would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There would be a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the centre. It would be a multi-functional unit so there would be buttons to control the ADAS system, infotainment system, cruise control and the multi-information display.
6/8
Tata Curvv will be available in four personas. They will be Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. There would also be few additional variants that would come with more features.
7/8
The rear occupants would get two headrests, rear AC vents and a centre armrest with a cupholder. There would also be a panoramic sunroof on offer along with cooled glovebox, SOS call, air purifier and automatic headlamps and wipers.
8/8
Tata will offer six colour options with the Curvv - Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame, Opera Blue, Pure Grey and Gold Essence.
First Published Date:
08 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS:
Tata Motors
Tata
Curvv
Similar Stories
Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: What's similar, what's not
24 Jul 2024
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
01 Feb 2024
Tata Curvv, Curvv EV all set for India launch soon
08 Jul 2024
Tata Curvv EV is nearing launch: Key expectations
18 Apr 2024
Tata Curvv unveiling tomorrow: Key things to expect
18 Jul 2024
Tata Curvv SUV to launch in late 2024. Can it curb Hyundai Creta's dominance?
13 Feb 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS