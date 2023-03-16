In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe looks sportier than ever
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2023 GLC Coupe in the global market.
HT Auto Desk
16 Mar 2023, 14:16 PM
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2023 GLC Coupe for the global market.
The 2023 GLC Coupe gets redesigned exterior as well as interior. There are new plug-in hybrids and mild-hybrid powertrains on offer as well.
The front of the SUV now looks sharper because of the new grille, redesigned bumper and the new LED headlights that are sharper than before.
With a length of 4,763 mm, it is 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its predecessor. The track widths are larger, by 6 mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm).
The longer vehicle length benefits the wheelbase and the front and rear overhangs. The width has remained the same at 1,890 mm.
The boot space of the GLC Coupe has been increased from 500 litres to 545 litres.
The interior of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé is equipped with the Avantgarde line as standard.
The
The driver's display measures 12.3-inch in size whereas the new infotainment system measures 11.9-inch in size.
16 Mar 2023, 14:16 PM IST