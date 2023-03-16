Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Mercedes Benz Glc Coupe Looks Sportier Than Ever

In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe looks sportier than ever

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2023 GLC Coupe in the global market. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 14:16 PM
Follow us on:
1/11 Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2023 GLC Coupe for the global market.
2/11 The 2023 GLC Coupe gets redesigned exterior as well as interior. There are new plug-in hybrids and mild-hybrid powertrains on offer as well.
3/11 The front of the SUV now looks sharper because of the new grille, redesigned bumper and the new LED headlights that are sharper than before.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
4/11 With a length of 4,763 mm, it is 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its predecessor. The track widths are larger, by 6 mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm).
5/11 The longer vehicle length benefits the wheelbase and the front and rear overhangs. The width has remained the same at 1,890 mm.
6/11 The boot space of the GLC Coupe has been increased from 500 litres to 545 litres.
7/11 The track widths are larger, by 6 mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm). The longer vehicle length benefits the wheelbase and the front and rear overhangs. 
8/11 The interior of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé is equipped with the Avantgarde line as standard. 
9/11 The 
10/11
11/11 The driver's display measures 12.3-inch in size whereas the new infotainment system measures 11.9-inch in size.
First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 14:16 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS