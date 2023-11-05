KTM has updated its 390 Adventure bikes globally

Published Nov 05, 2023

The bike has received two new colours, while design and specifications remains same

The bike gets two fresh colour options: Adventue Orange and Adventure White

Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure is the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that works in the outgoing model

This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and churns out 43 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm maximum torque at 7,500 rpm

The bike comes with quick-shifter and slip-and-assist clutch

The updated bike is based on a split-Trellis frame, which is supported by WP-Apex USD front fork and WP-Apex rear monoshock

The new 390 Adventure gets traction control with 3D Iinertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Cornering ABS with lean angle sensitivity

The adventure bike also gets bifurcated LED headlamps and a 5-inch colour TFT display
