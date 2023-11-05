The bike has received two new colours, while design and specifications remains same
The bike gets two fresh colour options: Adventue Orange and Adventure White
Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure is the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that works in the outgoing model
This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and churns out 43 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm maximum torque at 7,500 rpm
The bike comes with quick-shifter and slip-and-assist clutch
The updated bike is based on a split-Trellis frame, which is supported by WP-Apex USD front fork and WP-Apex rear monoshock
The new 390 Adventure gets traction control with 3D Iinertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Cornering ABS with lean angle sensitivity
The adventure bike also gets bifurcated LED headlamps and a 5-inch colour TFT display