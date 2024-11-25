Winter & foggy weather is posing a danger of car pileups on highways. How to drive safe

The danger of car pileups on highways across Indian highways, especially in North India is very much real due to foggy weather, which demands that dri

Winter is here and many places across India have been witnessing thick fog and smog. The foggy weather has been consistently reducing the visibility in a wide number of regions across India, causing distress for drivers. Every year, the highways across the northern Indian region witness multi-vehicle pileups, which are caused due to dense foggy weather, where visibility comes down drastically.

While the thick fog and smog are responsible many times for such accidents during winter, the reasons sometimes include driver errors as well. While driving on highways in foggy weather, the drivers should follow some rules, which are not generally written anywhere but self-learned.

Here are some key tips on how to drive safely highways on during dense foggy weather.