V-Green joins hands with ChargeZone to set up EV charging network across India

V-Green, the EV charging arm of Vietnam-based Vingroup, has joined hands with ChargeZone to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the VinFast electric car buyers and owners across India. The Vietnamese company on Thursday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with ChargeZone to jointly develop dedicated electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the VinFast customers across the country.

This development comes at a time when VinFast has already launched its electric cars like VF6, VF7, and VF MPV 7. Besides, the car maker is also gearing up to launch more new models in the Indian market. Apart from the electric cars, VinFast has confirmed to launch its range of electric two-wheelers in India as well. Also, Vingroup has plans to launch its EV ride-hailing service in India as well. To support these electric vehicles, the company is aiming to set up a dedicated charging ecosystem, and the strategic partnership comes as part of the plan.

The company has stated that the co-branded EV charging network will support VinFast's India expansion. The first 15 charging stations under this collaboration have already been commissioned and made operational. As part of the next phase of expansion, nearly 100 additional co-branded charging stations are planned for deployment over the next six months. These EV charging stations will be set up across key locations across the country.

Speaking on this strategic partnership, Nguyen Nam Tien, CEO of V-Green, has said, "By expanding reliable charging touch-points for VinFast customers and the wider EV community, we are enabling seamless mobility, accelerating EV adoption, and building confidence in sustainable transportation across the country". Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, ChargeZone, said that the co-branded charging network is designed to address one of the most important factors influencing EV adoption: dependable and accessible charging infrastructure beyond the point of purchase.

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