Toyota to unveil two new EVs for US market that will go on sale in 2022

Toyota to unveil two new EVs for US market that will go on sale in 20221 min read . 11:03 AM IST
Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it will unveil two new electric vehicles that will go on sale next year in the United States amid a growing push by the Biden administration to cut vehicle emissions.
The Japanese automaker also said it expects that 70% of its US sales by 2030 will be hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles. One of the new vehicles next year will be an SUV and it will also unveil a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the Japanese automaker said. Toyota said in 2017 it would market more than 10 electric vehicles globally in the early 2020s.
