Tata Motors launches new Ultra Prime and Starbus Prime bus range at Prawaas 5.0

Tata Motors has expanded its commercial passenger vehicle portfolio with the launch of the new Ultra Prime and Starbus Prime range at Prawaas 5.0, India's multimodal passenger transport exhibition. Alongside the new buses, the commercial vehicle manufacturer also showcased a wide range of passenger mobility solutions, including the LPO 1620 CNG, Ultra Prime LPO 412, Ultra Skool 9/9 EV, Magic EV , Winger Plus and the Ultra Prime RE Concept.

The company says its latest portfolio has been developed to cater to intercity, intracity, school, tourism, staff transport and last-mile mobility requirements, while offering improved safety, comfort and lower operating costs.

Tata Ultra Prime and Starbus Prime launched

The headline attraction at Tata Motors' pavilion was the introduction of the new Ultra Prime and Starbus Prime bus range. These next-generation buses receive updated styling and redesigned interiors aimed at improving passenger comfort.

Tata Motors says the buses also benefit from improved ride quality and lower NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels for a more refined travel experience. Safety has also been enhanced with as many as 29 advanced features, including a Driver Monitoring System, a 360-degree camera, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and Rear Parking Assistance System (RPAS).

The buses are targeted at school transport, employee commuting and tourism applications.

LPO 1620 CNG focuses on lower operating costs

Tata Motors also introduced the LPO 1620 CNG, a CNG-powered bus designed for intercity and intracity passenger transport.

According to the company, the bus combines a high passenger carrying capacity with lower running costs while offering a cleaner alternative to conventional diesel-powered buses.

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Ultra Prime LPO 412 targets premium travel

The Ultra Prime LPO 412 has been positioned as a premium platform for tourism and long-distance transportation.

It has been developed to offer better ride comfort and an enhanced passenger experience, making it suitable for operators engaged in intercity travel.

Ultra Skool 9/9 EV gets neurodivergent-friendly option

Tata Motors also showcased the Ultra Skool 9/9 EV, an electric school bus designed for student transportation.

Apart from offering zero-emission mobility, the bus comes equipped with fast-charging capability, an extended operating range and multiple safety features. Interestingly, Tata Motors is also offering an optional paint scheme and graphics package designed to make travel more comfortable for neurodivergent children.

Ultra Prime RE Concept makes India debut

Making its first appearance in India was the Ultra Prime RE Concept, a city bus platform developed for urban operations.

The concept has been designed to improve passenger comfort, maximise fleet productivity and enhance operational reliability for city transport operators.

Magic EV and Winger Plus also showcased

Tata Motors also displayed the Magic EV, its electric last-mile passenger mobility solution. The company claims a driving range of up to 120 km on a single charge while highlighting its low operating costs for feeder and urban transport applications.

Also on display was the Winger Plus, which caters to staff transportation, institutional fleets and tourism operators. The people mover offers spacious interiors and is aimed at delivering higher passenger comfort while maintaining operational efficiency.

Nationwide service support

Supporting the new passenger vehicle portfolio is Tata Motors' nationwide network of more than 4,600 sales and service touchpoints. Customers also get access to the company's Sampoorna Seva 2.0 ecosystem, which includes 24x7 roadside assistance, annual maintenance solutions and genuine spare parts support.

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