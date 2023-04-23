HT Auto
Own a Renault Triber, Kwid or Kiger? Summer Camp is here for you with offers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Apr 2023, 16:58 PM
Renault India has announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, 'Renault Summer Camp'. The service camp will be conducted across all Renault Service facilities across India from April 24 - April 30, 2023. Renault Summer Camp will be held for a week and customers would be able to get comprehensive vehicle inspections special offers on parts and accessories as well as complimentary gifts. The manufacturer is also planning several customer interaction events.

File photo of Renault Kiger used for representation purpose only.
According to the regulations set forth by Renault India, the Renault Summer camp will provide a thorough automobile check-up, including a free car top wash, for Renault owners. This will allow a close evaluation of all the car's critical components. Such routine inspections guarantee all required measures for improved vehicle performance and give customers a satisfying ownership experience.

As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can also avail of up to 25 per cent discount on Engine oil replacement, 10% attractive discount offers on select parts & accessories and 15 per cent on labour charges. Renault India will also provide a 10 per cent discount on Extended Warranty and Road-Side Assistance Program.

Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Also Read : Renault, Nissan alliance to roll out 4 SUVs, 2 EVs with Indian market in focus

In addition to the comprehensive car check-up facilities along with a host of other value-added benefits like a special offer on tyres (select brands), several fun-filled activities will be organized for customers with assured gifts. Currently, Renault India has a widespread presence of close to 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints across the country.

This is not the first time the car company is organizing such a campaign for customers. In the past too, the company has announced initiatives such as Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, Renault ASSIST, Renault EASY CARE, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), MY Renault App and other regular customer service camps. The company has achieved a milestone of more than 8,00,000 customers in the country. As of now, Renault has three vehicles in its portfolio. There is Kwid, Kiger and Triber.

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
