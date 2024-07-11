Pollution certificate rates hiked in Delhi. Here’s how much you need to pay now

The Delhi government has revised the pollution-checking rates across two, three, and four-wheelers with immediate effect. The revised rates for petrol, CNG or LPG two-wheelers and three-wheelers have been set at ₹80. Meanwhile, the new rates for petrol, CNG or LPG four-wheelers have been set at ₹110. Owners with diesel vehicles will have to shell out more with the rate set at ₹140. The PUC rates have been revised after 13 years in the national capital.

According to a report by PTI, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision to revise the PUC prices was taken to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Lexus UX 300e 54.3kWh 54.3kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs View Details

Gahlot said, "In response to the long-pending demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates. We remain committed to maintaining Delhi’s air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards."

PUC New Rates

The pollution-checking charges for petrol, CNG or LPG for two and three-wheelers have increased from ₹60 to ₹80. On the other hand, the cost for four wheelers has increased by ₹30 from ₹80 to ₹110. The diesel vehicles have the maximum increment from ₹100 to ₹140 for PUC certificates.

PUC Certificate Validity

The validity of a PUC certificate is restricted and demands on the vehicle. An all-new vehicle will have a PUC validity of one year, post which car and two-wheeler users need to renew their PUC certificate every six months. The fine for an expired PUC certificate stands at ₹10,000 in Delhi. The city’s AQI (Air Quality Index) stood at 185.0, indicating moderate air quality after a spell of rain and wind hitting the national capital in the last few days.

First Published Date: