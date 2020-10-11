Home > Auto > News > Nissan says China sales rose 5.1% in September

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Sunday its sales in China rose 5.1% in September from a year earlier, to 141,595 vehicles.

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is a key focus for the embattled carmaker as it struggles to fix problems stemming from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

