Mahindra sells 36k SUVs in March; Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N give booster dose

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Monday announced it had sold 35,976 units of its SUVs in the Indian car market in the month of March, a growth of 31 per cent and the highest number for it, for this category of vehicles. Overall, the company registered its highest ever vehicle sales of 66,091 units with a 21 per cent growth.

Mahindra's fortunes have been on an unswing since the launch of the updated Thar in 2020. This was followed up with the launches of models like XUV700, Bolero Neo and Scorpio-N as the company bolstered its credentials as an SUV-centric company. Most of these models have a waiting period which stretches from anywhere between a few months to even 18 months. The high demand for Mahindra SUVs has also led the company to increase production capacity and add another working shift at its plants.

Watch: Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained

Combined with sales of commercial vehicles - at 22,282 units in March, Mahindra is looking to position itself as one of the top automobile manufacturers in India. The company also exported 2,115 vehicles and sold 5,697 units of three-wheelers last month.

In a press statement issued by the company, Mahindra highlighted that while the numbers from March are heartening, it is even more commendable that the demand is coming from models across the portfolio. “Our SUV business recorded all-time high numbers, with a growth of 31% in March 2023, while it recorded a 60% overall growth in F23, on the back of good demand across the portfolio," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “We would like to thank our associates, dealers, partners, suppliers, and customers, who have made this a remarkable year."

Mahindra is now looking at making a mark in the electric car segment too, one that is currently dominated by Tata Motors. The Mahindra XUV400 EV was launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹16 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) but has received only a lukewarm response so far. It is available in three broad variants - EC with 3.3 kW charging speed, EC with 7.2 kW charging speed and EL with 7.2 kW charging speed. The top variant is priced at ₹19 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The EV has a claimed range of 456 kms per charge.

