HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Sells 36k Suvs In March; Thar, Xuv700, Scorpio N Give Booster Dose

Mahindra sells 36k SUVs in March; Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N give booster dose

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Monday announced it had sold 35,976 units of its SUVs in the Indian car market in the month of March, a growth of 31 per cent and the highest number for it, for this category of vehicles. Overall, the company registered its highest ever vehicle sales of 66,091 units with a 21 per cent growth.

SUVs like XUV700 and Thar have seen several price hikes since first launch but demand for both have remained robust.
SUVs like XUV700 and Thar have seen several price hikes since first launch but demand for both have remained robust.
SUVs like XUV700 and Thar have seen several price hikes since first launch but demand for both have remained robust.
SUVs like XUV700 and Thar have seen several price hikes since first launch but demand for both have remained robust.

Mahindra's fortunes have been on an unswing since the launch of the updated Thar in 2020. This was followed up with the launches of models like XUV700, Bolero Neo and Scorpio-N as the company bolstered its credentials as an SUV-centric company. Most of these models have a waiting period which stretches from anywhere between a few months to even 18 months. The high demand for Mahindra SUVs has also led the company to increase production capacity and add another working shift at its plants.

Watch: Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained

Combined with sales of commercial vehicles - at 22,282 units in March, Mahindra is looking to position itself as one of the top automobile manufacturers in India. The company also exported 2,115 vehicles and sold 5,697 units of three-wheelers last month.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

In a press statement issued by the company, Mahindra highlighted that while the numbers from March are heartening, it is even more commendable that the demand is coming from models across the portfolio. “Our SUV business recorded all-time high numbers, with a growth of 31% in March 2023, while it recorded a 60% overall growth in F23, on the back of good demand across the portfolio," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “We would like to thank our associates, dealers, partners, suppliers, and customers, who have made this a remarkable year."

Mahindra is now looking at making a mark in the electric car segment too, one that is currently dominated by Tata Motors. The Mahindra XUV400 EV was launched earlier this year at a starting price of 16 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) but has received only a lukewarm response so far. It is available in three broad variants - EC with 3.3 kW charging speed, EC with 7.2 kW charging speed and EL with 7.2 kW charging speed. The top variant is priced at 19 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The EV has a claimed range of 456 kms per charge.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: Thar XUV700 Bolero Neo Thar XUV700 Bolero Neo Mahindra
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city