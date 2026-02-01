Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Kia India Reports Steady Demand Across Suvs And Mpvs In January 2026

Kia India sales grow 10.3% year-on-year in January 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2026, 21:42 pm
Follow us on:

  • Kia India sold 27,603 vehicles in January 2026, registering a 10.3 per cent year-on-year growth. 

Kia India recorded total sales of 27,603 units in January 2026, registering a 10.3 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month last year.
Get Launch Updates on
Kia EV5
Notify me

Kia India kicked off the new calendar year with total sales of 27,603 units in January 2026, marking a 10.3 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 25,025 units sold in the same month last year. The performance reflects a positive start with steady demand across multiple segments within the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 1.04 Cr
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The January performance was buoyed by demand across the carmaker’s core model range. Kia cited a strong market response to the new-generation Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment, while the Sonet continued to contribute steady volumes in the sub-4m SUV space. Sales were further supported by customer traction for the Carens Clavis MPV and the all-electric Clavis EV, reinforcing Kia’s presence in both the MPV and EV segments.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Kia EV5
₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.30 - 14.09 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carnival
Engine Icon2151 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

According to the company, the new-generation Seltos is expected to play a key role in driving volumes in the coming months, building on the model’s reputation in the segment. The Sonet remains one of Kia’s volume drivers, while the Carens-based lineup continues to attract buyers looking for family-oriented and electric mobility options.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, “The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand. The positive response to the new-generation Seltos, steady demand for the Sonet, and growing popularity of the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV, underline the strength and balance of our portfolio. This performance reinforces our focus on offering well-differentiated, future-ready products across segments, while consistently enhancing the overall ownership experience."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2026, 21:42 pm IST
TAGS: kia car sales auto sales
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS