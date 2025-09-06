2026 Kia Stoic unveiled globally. Take a look at what it packs

Kia has officially unveiled the latest version of the Stonic, a compact crossover that has been refreshed with design revisions, interior upgrades, new connectivity features, and expanded safety systems. The Stonic has been one of Kia’s global offerings in the B-segment crossover space, and the new update aims to keep it relevant against rivals while also strengthening its urban-friendly appeal.

Which powertrain options are available on the Kia Stoic?

The updated line-up continues with the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, available in both a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) and a mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) setup. Output figures vary between 98.6 bhp and 108.4 bhp depending on the configuration, while torque delivery ranges from 171 to 200 Nm. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Performance numbers show a top speed of 179–182 km/h, with 0–100 kmph acceleration achieved between 10.7 and 12.1 seconds depending on the variant.

What's new on the exterior of the new Kia Stoic?

The exterior design of the Stonic has been updated to align with Kia’s latest styling language. The front fascia now carries a sharper grille, redesigned bumper, and the brand’s Star Map Signature Lighting. The rear receives a new tailgate, an updated taillight design, and a cleaner bumper profile. Wheel choices have been updated with 16-inch and 17-inch alloy designs, with the larger option reserved for the GT-Line specification. To broaden customisation, Kia has introduced two new body colours, Adventurous Green and Yacht Blue, in addition to the existing palette.

What are the updates given to the interior of the Kia Stoic?

Inside, the Stonic has been given a cabin redesign aimed at improving both perceived quality and usability. The centrepiece is a new panoramic dual-screen layout, combining two 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment. A new Multimode Touch Display replaces the traditional HVAC panel, allowing the driver to toggle between climate control and media functions from the same interface.

Other changes include a redesigned steering wheel across both Base Line and GT-Line models, a resculpted gear knob, a revised dashboard, and a reworked centre console. The addition of USB-C fast charging ports, wireless smartphone charging, and ambient lighting further bring the cabin in line with modern expectations for this segment.

WHat are some interesting features of the Kia Stoic?

The Stonic now integrates the Kia Connect platform, which provides real-time traffic and weather updates, vehicle diagnostics, and remote access via the Kia app. Owners can interact with functions such as locking, unlocking, and checking vehicle status through the app. Another noteworthy addition is the Digital Key function, which allows drivers to unlock and start the car using a smartphone or smartwatch, removing the reliance on a physical key.

The new Kia Stoic gets an updated tail lamp design.

How safe is the Kia Stoic?

One of the major updates comes in the form of enhanced safety technology. The new Stonic incorporates a wider package of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) than before. These include Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist with Safe Exit Warning, which monitors adjacent traffic when changing lanes or opening doors, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5, designed to detect potential hazards and apply corrective measures. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control is also offered, automatically adjusting speed in anticipation of curves.

Highway Driving Assist and Lane Following Assist are included as well, keeping the car centred within its lane and maintaining distance from vehicles ahead during highway travel. These systems collectively give the Stonic a level of driver assistance that is more commonly associated with larger, more expensive vehicles.

What are the dimensions of the Kia Stoic?

The new Stonic measures 4,165 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width, and 1,520 mm in height with the roof rack, while its wheelbase stands at 2,580 mm. Ground clearance ranges between 165 and 183 mm, depending on the variant. Inside, the cabin continues to prioritise practicality within compact proportions. It provides 1,070 mm of front legroom and 850 mm of rear legroom, along with 996 mm of front headroom and 975 mm at the rear. Shoulder room is rated at 1,375 mm in the front and 1,355 mm at the rear. Cargo space remains at 352 litres, maintaining usability for a car of its size.

Kia Stoic: Market positioning

The Stonic has been positioned globally as a compact crossover for urban buyers seeking a mix of practicality and technology in a small footprint. Its combination of compact dimensions, expanded feature set, and strengthened safety credentials means it will continue competing in a highly competitive segment against models like the Renault Captur, Hyundai Kona, and Nissan Juke.

