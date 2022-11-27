HT Auto
Home Auto News Kerala To Qatar In Mahindra Thar: This Woman Drives To See Lionel Messi

Kerala to Qatar in Mahindra Thar: This woman drives to see Lionel Messi

A woman from Kerala, who is a mother of five and a huge fan of football star Lionel Messi, took a solo trip to Qatar in her customized Mahindra Thar to watch her favourite football team Argentina play in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Naaji Noushi began her trip from Muscat on October 15 to reach the destination.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2022, 13:58 PM
She got her customized SUV shipped to Oman from Mumbai, making it the first Indian-registered, right-hand vehicle to be shipped into the country. She travelled from Muscat via the Hatta border and pulled up near the world's tallest tower in Dubai, Burj Khalifa.

Also Read : Mahindra five-door Thar spotted testing once again

She has nick-named her SUV ‘Oolu', which is a Malayalam slang word meaning "She". It has a built-in kitchen and a tent attached to its roof which allows her to cook on-the-go. “I tried to cook as much as I could. It obviously saves money and also minimises the risk of food poisoning," she said.

When Argentina lost against Saudi Arabia earlier this week, she was disappointed but she has high hopes for the team's next match against Mexico, the Khaleej Times reported. “I just want to see my hero Lionel Messi play. The loss to Saudi Arabia was heartbreaking for me but I am sure it is only a small hiccup on their way to lifting the cup," she told the publication.

Noushi also shared her experience of visiting the Burj Khalifa for the first time. “It was one of the things on my bucket list when I set out on this journey - to take a photo in front of the Burj Khalifa."

She also shared that her family's support is important for her whenever she embarks on such adventurous trips. “My husband Noushad always gives support for my adventurous trips. While I am on long journeys, my mother takes care of my five children. This would give confidence to all women," she said.

 

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2022, 13:51 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar
