India moves towards E85, E100 fuels: Govt issues new draft

India’s push towards higher ethanol blending has taken a significant step forward, with the government issuing a draft notification to formally introduce E85 and E100 fuels under vehicle regulations. The proposal, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, signals the next phase of the country’s fuel transition beyond the current E20 programme.

What the draft notification proposes

The draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules aim to incorporate higher ethanol blends into the regulatory framework. This includes:

E85 fuel: a blend of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol

E100 fuel: nearly pure ethanol

The move builds on India’s nationwide rollout of E20 petrol in 2025 and is part of a broader effort to increase ethanol usage in the fuel mix.

Not an immediate rollout

It is important to note that this is a regulatory step, not an immediate launch. The government has opened the draft for public feedback for around 30 days, after which a final decision will be taken.

The proposal is primarily aimed at enabling testing, certification, and eventual adoption of higher ethanol fuels, rather than putting them into instant mass use.

India has already achieved its E20 target, and the next step for the government is to further increase ethanol content to cut dependency on fossil fuels.

Impact on vehicles and industry

The transition to E85 and E100 will not be straightforward. These fuels require:

Flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) designed to handle high ethanol content

Separate fuel infrastructure, including dedicated storage and dispensing systems

Engine modifications, as regular petrol engines are not compatible with such high ethanol blends

Automakers are already in discussions with the government regarding readiness, costs, and timelines.

What it means going forward

The draft notification marks a crucial policy shift, laying the groundwork for India’s long-term ethanol roadmap. While E20 is now mainstream, E85 and E100 represent the next stage of evolution, one that will require coordinated efforts from the government, automakers, fuel companies, and consumers alike.

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