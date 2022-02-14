In pics: Jeep India christens new seven-seater SUV as Meridian
Jeep India informed its upcoming seven-seater SUV Meridian will be launched this year. It will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.
Jeep India declared the name of its upcoming seven-seater SUV as Meridian. The SUV will be fully manufactured in India. It promises to offer a capable drive and a feature-packed cabin.
The upcoming SUV has been spotted on many test runs. It will be the first seven-seater vehicle from the automaker who also plans to diversify its range of products with the introduction of this vehicle.
The seven-seater Meridian will be launched this year, however, the company is yet to specify a date.
Reports have suggested that the car may come with a 2.0-litre petrol motor and a diesel unit. It might also offer an eight-speed automatic transmission box. Selected variants of the SUV are likely to get 4WD as well.
Although not much has been shared about the interior of the car, it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen with a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and front ventilated seats.
The price of the SUV is being guessed to be around or more than ₹35 lakh. The Jeep Meridian will compete with the like of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.
