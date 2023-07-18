Jeep Compass, Meridian available with lower EMIs, assured buyback scheme

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 18, 2023

Under Jeep Adventure Assured, the company is offering a bouquet of curated packages

At launch, the program will be available in some cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, etc

It will be subsequently expanded to other cities based on demand

Customers can now avail Jeep Compass & Meridian at 27% lower monthly EMIs

 Check product page

The package includes assured buyback up to four years and drive average of up to 20,000 km/year

The program guarantees a buyback of up to 55% of the vehicle's ex showroom cost 

Customers also get extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance...

...and first year insurance for Meridian & Compass

Annual maintenance covers routine services and inspections
 All repairs like tyres and battery are also covered in this. Fore more...
Click Here