Jeep Compass, Meridian available with lower EMIs, assured buyback scheme

Under Jeep Adventure Assured, the company is offering a bouquet of curated packages
At launch, the program will be available in some cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, etc
It will be subsequently expanded to other cities based on demand
Customers can now avail Jeep Compass & Meridian at 27% lower monthly EMIs
The package includes assured buyback up to four years and drive average of up to 20,000 km/year
The program guarantees a buyback of up to 55% of the vehicle's ex showroom cost
Customers also get extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance...
...and first year insurance for Meridian & Compass
Annual maintenance covers routine services and inspections