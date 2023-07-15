HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jubilee Actor Wamiqa Gabbi Brings Home The Jeep Meridian Suv

Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi brings home the Jeep Meridian SUV

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, popular for her work in Punjabi, Hindi, and South movies, along with several web series, recently acquired the Jeep Meridian SUV. The Jubilee star took to the social media platform - Instagram - to share about her new purchase. The Jeep Meridian is the brand’s seven-seater offering based on the Compass and is priced from 32.95 lakh, going up to 38 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 15:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently purchased the Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV (Instagram/Wamiqa Gabbi)
Actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently purchased the Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV

The Jeep Meridian arrived in the market last year and the seven-seater SUV borrows the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Compass and is tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The model comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual gearbox option. It’s unclear as to which version did Gabbi opt for. The top-spec automatic variant comes equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV does not get a petrol engine on offer.

Also Read : Travelogue: Conquering one of the most dangerous passes in the Jeep Compass

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
₹ 29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Compared to the Compass, the Jeep Meridian is 364 mm longer, 41 mm wider and 48 mm taller. It also gets a 146 mm longer wheelbase in comparison to its five-seater sibling. On the feature front, the Meridian gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, electrically operable tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and more.

More recently, Jeep India introduced the Meridian Upland and X special editions to bring cosmetic changes and more features to the SUV. The SUV competes in the full-size SUV segment against strong sellers such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

Also Read : Telugu actor Nagarjuna adds Kia EV6 electric SUV as his latest car in garage

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in the web show Jubilee, which garnered rave reviews. The actor also featured in the Punjabi film Kali Jotta earlier this year. She will be seen in director Vishal Bharadwaj's next Khufiya that’s currently under production, along with the Punjabi film Kikli.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 15:27 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Meridian Wamiqa Gabbi car Jeep Jeep India celebrity cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.