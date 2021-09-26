Google brings updated Android Auto: What's on offer

Google brings updated Android Auto: What's on offer1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2021, 11:52 AM IST
Google has added gaming feature to Android Auto, which comes contrary to the hands-free logic.
It's an age of connected cars. The carmakers are bringing their dedicated connected car apps. The modern in-car infotainment systems also come with a host of connected features. However, Android Auto is still something many prefer.
The navigation, phone-car connectivity, music accessibility from the phone, receiving calls etc are some features that are the USP of Android Auto since its introduction in 2015.
The US-based technology giant Google has recently updated the Android Auto interface for a better user experience. The technology company has also added some all-new features to Android Auto.
Here are what the updated Android Auto offers to users.
A new dashboard
Android Auto has received a new user interface, which is more convenient for the users. However, that's nothing major as the basic functionalities are the same as before.
Dual-SIM support
The users of dual-SIM Android smartphones will now have the option to choose which SIM card to use when making calls via Android Auto. This update comes supporting Android's work profile that lets the user check upcoming work meetings and messages through the car's infotainment display.
You can play games
This might seem contrary to the hands-free logic of using Android Auto. However, Google has introduced games to Android Auto. However, you can only play these games, if Android Auto detects the car is parked and not in the move. These games will be provided by an HTML5 platform, GameSnacks, developed by Google’s Area 120.
Voice command
Google has enabled the Google Assistant to perform some functions that you can access through Android Auto. This comes as part of the tech giant's voice forward strategy. If the user says "Hey Google, let's drive", the system will pull up the Android Auto interface, dashboard and all. Messages received can be read by the assistant.