How to get wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for your car?

Uno Minda recently launched a new infotainment system called WTUNES-649TAACP
What's unique about this system is that it runs on Android and also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The infotainment is quite smooth because of its T5 processor.
It comes with 64 GB of on-board storage and 4 GB of RAM. So, a person can transfer content to it through a flash drive.
The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay runs wirelessly. So, it connects automatically when the driver sits. However, the person will need to setup once.
Having Google Maps in your direct sight of view is very helpful as you do not need to take your eyes off the road while driving.
One bug that we faced is that the Google Maps would not change the theme automatically.
The sound quality from the infotainment system is also pretty good.
Charging via the 2 USB ports provided by the infotainment system is very slow and often the battery of the phone would start dropping.