Home > Auto > News > Germany's car industry shows initial signs of Covid-19 recovery
File photo used for representational purpose (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose (REUTERS)

Germany's car industry shows initial signs of Covid-19 recovery

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 03:04 PM IST Reuters

  • Ifo economic institute has said that business expectations, demand and order books all improved last month.

Germany's car industry has seen demand picking up after coronavirus-related restrictions were eased and auto industry exports are expected to rise, a survey published by the Ifo economic institute on Tuesday showed.

Business expectations, demand and order books all improved last month, Ifo said, but it cautioned that the survey's indicator for the current business situation was still negative in July.

Volkswagen and Daimler have said customers have returned to showrooms after corona lockdowns eased, resulting in a gradual rebound in demand in Europe and China.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue