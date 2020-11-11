Festive season boosts passenger vehicles, two-wheeler sales in October: SIAM

While two-wheeler and passenger vehicles sales increased in October 2020, as compared to the same period in the previous year, those of three-wheeler took a hit in the country, as per a statement by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers here on Wednesday.

According to the release, the sale of passenger vehicles in October 2020 was 3,10,294 units as compared to 2,71,737 units in October 2019, marking a growth of 14.19 per cent.

Further, two-wheeler sales were clocked at 20,53,814 units in the previous month, as compared to 17,57,180 units in October 2019, revealing a 16.88 per cent growth.

However, three-wheeler sales dipped from 66,985 units in October 2019 to 26,187 units in the last month, reflecting a decrease of 60.91 per cent.

The increase in two-wheeler and passenger vehicles has been witnessed despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting slump in the economy.

October also marked the beginning of the festive season in the country with Navratra and Dussehra being celebrated during the month.

