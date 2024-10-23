EV battery maintenance: What it takes to keep your EV battery healthy

Electric vehicles are unique and so are its needs. The technology is new and not a lot of people know the do's and don'ts of driving an EV. The biggest and one of the most expensive component of an electric vehicle is the battery, which if not taken care of well enough can lead to breakdowns or even fires in extreme cases. To avoid these issues, we've compiled a set of hygienic habits to follow to care for the battery of your ride, check them out below.

1 Avoid fast-charging Fast charging is a convenient option when you're in a hurry, but it generates a lot of heat, which can degrade the battery over time. Use fast charging sparingly and rely on slower AC home charging for regular use to reduce wear and tear.

2 Overcharging and letting levels drop too low Avoid letting your battery drop below 20 per cent or charging it up to 100 per cent all the time. Keeping your battery between 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge helps reduce stress on the cells. Most EVs come with software that lets you set a charging limit to avoid overcharging but as a rule of thumb try not to trickle charge the battery for extended periods after it is fully charged. Also, avoid keeping the battery discharged for too long as it leads to a deep discharge of the battery, ultimately damaging the cells.

3 Avoid extreme temperatures EV batteries operate best at moderate temperatures. Extreme heat or cold can affect battery health and performance. Parking your vehicle in shaded or cool areas during hot weather and in a garage or warm space during the winter can help you extend the life of your batteries. Some EVs have battery temperature management systems that automatically maintain the battery temperature.

4 Drive with care When you drive your vehicle with a heavy foot on the accelerator and brakes, it adds to the stress exerted on the components of the vehicle including the battery. This is why it helps to drive less aggressively avoiding harsh acceleration and sudden braking. This also causes the battery to drain faster ultimately reducing the overall battery health over time. Driving smoothly helps in maintaining battery efficiency and reduces overall energy consumption.

5 Keep the vehicle serviced Keeping other components serviced allows for smoother overall operation of your vehicle. Lubricated parts, adequate consumable levels and other key checks should be made as required by the manufacturer from time to time in order to reduce the stress on your battery.

