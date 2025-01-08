Maha Kumbh 2025: Electric buses, FASTag-enabled parking and traffic advisories for pilgrims

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to tackle massive traffic as the state will host the Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrimage from January 13 at Prayagraj. From electric buses to FASTag-enabled parking solutions, the administration has chalked out elaborate plan to keep traffic flow smooth during the seven-week long event. The UP government is expecting a footfall of nearly 40 crore devotees during the Maha Kumbh event and nearly 25 lakh vehicles in the city. The administration has also issued traffic advisory for visitors on roads to avoid, parking spots and other traffic guidelines.

The Maha Kumbh Mela one of the biggest religious gathering around the world with Hindu devotees gathering at the Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, at Prayagraj every 12 years. The event will be held till February 26.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Traffic advisory

The traffic police in Prayagraj has issued traffic advisory for vehicles entering the city during the festival starting from Monday (January 13). The cops have devised plans for routes to reach the venue from cities like Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Rewa/Banda, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pratapgarh. The police has said that one-way routes will be enforced at the Maha Kumbh fair area and will implement real-time diversions depending on traffic flow. The traffic police will also set up designated parking for large and small vehicles.

Maha Kumbh 2025: FASTag-enabled parking, EV chargers

FASTags will be used to streamline parking around the Maha Kumbh fair premises. Park Plus has launched FASTag-based parking spots which can hold around five lakh vehicles at a time. This will help pilgrims reaching Prayagraj to pay parking charges digitally. One can also use the Park Plus app to pre-book parking spots. The location of such FASTag-enable parking lots are at Navprayagam (East & West), Tent City, Agriculture Institute and Saraswati Hi-Tech City East 1.

The administration is also keeping provision for pilgrims arriving at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in their electric vehicles. The designated parking areas will also offer electric vehicle charging stations. These EV charging stations can be used by electric car or electric two-wheeler owners.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Electric buses to ply pilgrims

Switch Mobility will deliver around 40 electric buses to the state administration to help transport devotees during the Maha Kumbh fair. These electric buses are 12 meters in length and can run for more than 200 kilometres in a single charge. These buses will operate at least on six different routes during the festival. The administration has also set up charging infrastructure for the electric buses in different parts of the city.

