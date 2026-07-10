Eicher unveils electric intercity bus and new tourism maxi cab at PRAWAAS 5.0

Eicher Trucks & Buses used PRAWAAS 5.0 to spotlight two passenger vehicles aimed at different parts of India’s transport market: the Skyline Pro E Intercity Electric Bus and the Starline 2050 E Maxi Cab. The showcase reflects the company’s push toward cleaner mobility, improved comfort and stronger uptime for operators handling intercity, tourism and regional travel.

Skyline Pro E 12m Intercity Electric Bus

The Skyline Pro E 12m Intercity Electric Bus is Eicher’s latest attempt to move electric mobility beyond city routes. Built for longer-distance duty, it is positioned as a commercially viable option for operators who need lower running costs, connected fleet tools and dependable performance on intercity routes.

The bus seats 44 passengers, along with the driver and co-driver, in a 44+CD+D layout. Eicher has focused on comfort with premium ergonomic seats, push-back seats in the last row, individual USB charging points, ambient lighting, footrests, foldable food trays and magazine holders. The cabin also gets premium ABS interiors and a redesigned dashboard.

Passenger convenience extends to onboard entertainment and storage. The bus is fitted with two 24-inch LED televisions and more than 5 cubic metres of luggage space, including hat racks and a rear luggage compartment. Eicher says the model is supported by 100 per cent connected vehicle technology and its My Eicher platform, which offers real-time monitoring and fleet insights.

Safety equipment includes a 360-degree camera system, a water-level submerged warning system, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. The bus also uses dual-port fast charging with water-ingress protection. For the driver, Eicher has added an air-suspended seat to reduce fatigue during long hours behind the wheel.

Starline 2050 E Maxi Cab

Alongside the electric bus, Eicher also displayed the Starline 2050 E Maxi Cab, a model aimed at regional tourism and group travel. It uses a 4-cylinder engine and a wheelbase of 3300 mm, with Eicher highlighting a balance of passenger comfort, fuel efficiency and lower operating costs.

The 2050 E Maxicab comes in an 11+1+D seating layout with push-back seats and improved NVH levels. Eicher has also added 3-point seat belts, a collapsible steering column, disc brakes and an anti-roll bar on the rear axle for better stability. The model is designed with enough luggage space for highway runs and hilly routes, where touring operators often need more flexibility.

Eicher pitches connected, purpose-built mobility

Speaking at the event, S S Gill, Chief Commercial Officer at VE Commercial Vehicles, said, "India's bus industry is entering a new phase of transformation, with operators seeking mobility solutions that combine operational efficiency, profitability, sustainability, and enhanced passenger experiences. The products showcased at PRAWAAS 5.0 reflect our focus on delivering safe, smart, and future-ready mobility solutions that create lasting value for both operators and passengers."

Suresh Chettiar, Executive Vice President of Bus Division at VE Commercial Vehicles, said, "The Skyline Pro E Intercity demonstrates that electric mobility is now ready for intercity operations, while the Starline 2050 E Maxicab addresses the growing demand for premium tourism and group travel."

With both models, Eicher is underlining a broader strategy: modern buses that combine safety, connectivity and efficiency for a market that is changing quickly.

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