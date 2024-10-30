Diwali is here. Key tips to keep in mind to ensure your vehicle safe

The festive season brings great joy to houses and families, however it unfortunately is also a time where there's a fire hazard everywhere you go, especially during Diwali. Protecting your vehicle's exterior as well as it's interior at a time like this is crucial as it can lead to damages which are not reversible. We've got a few tips for you to implement in order to protect your ride from potential accidents and damages.

Protecting your vehicles during the Diwali season from the potential fire hazards is as simple as it sounds. Just a few checks to make before and afte

1 Park under a shed Try to park your vehicle in a garage, carport or other covered space to protect from falling firecracker debris and accidental flame damages. Also avoid parking near crowded areas or places where fireworks are likely to be set off. Taking this measure will reduce the probability of your car catching fire by a firecracker or diya's flames.

2 Using a fireproof cover If you don't have luxury of indoor parking, then you may want to consider using a high-quality, fire-retardant car cover to shield against dust, ash and minor impacts. This will also help protect the body of you car from pollution as well as black spots and ash. Make sure the cover that you go for fits securely, so it doesn’t shift or blow away and is made from fire protectant material.

3 Apply wax in prior As an additional measure of safety, applying a layer of wax can provide an extra shield to the paint, making it easier to remove any soot or dust that settles on the car. A clean car is also less likely to attract and hold onto particles harmful for the paint. Alternatively, you may also go for a ceramic coating will make it easier for you to clean your car post-Diwali.

4 Keep windows in check Making sure that your windows are closed as much as possible is key to ensuring that your interior is protected. Closing your windows while you're driving as well as when you've parked will help you a little in keeping the cabin of your vehicle clean. It is absolutely crucial to double check if all windows of the car are closed all the way in order to protect the interior from flying sparks.

5 Inspecting and clean up It is important to check up on your vehicle closely post the celebrations to check for any scratches, spots or any other abnormalities on your car's exterior. If there are any spots on the vehicle, using a spray of water as lubrication before rubbing it off with your cloth also helps protect the paint from scratches. Try to get spots of as soon as possible as they can permanently stick to the paint if kept for longer periods.

