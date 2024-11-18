Delhi pollution: Steps to ensure your vehicle emit less and help improve AQI

Delhi pollution level has hit severe plus category restricting movements of vehicles and banning certain type of cars based on their emission standards. While some vehicles with older emission standards are still allowed in Delhi and neighbouring cities, it is essential to keep the vehicles fit enough to ply while not contributing to the pollution level. India currently is at Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) Phase 2 emission stage with all new vehicles sold complying with the latest rule. However, the older vehicles belonging to the BS-IV and BS-V emission standards will be under scanner during the restricted phase.

There are several ways to ensure that your vehicle is less polluting. While carrying a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is essential to prevent any traffic violation, proper maintenance and driving your vehicle can further help to keep pollution level down. Here are some of the essential steps and key maintenance tips to help your vehicle to emit less.

Regular maintenance to keep your vehicle fit

Keeping a well-maintained vehicle is one of the essential steps to help it does not emit polluting material. Lack of maintenance can often lead to vehicles accumulating dirt and dust which can cause pollution. Maintenance at regular intervals will ensure worn-out parts are taken care of to reduce emission. Regular check of exhausts, oil changes and air filter is necessary to keep your vehicle fit. Of course, checking pollution fitness of a vehicle is essential to be able to drive it without a worry under the existing circumstances. PUC certificate ensures vehicles are emitting as per standards set by the government.

Good quality fuel can ensure less pollution

While keeping a well-maintained car is one of the primary steps to ensure it emits less polluting material, the choice of fuel one uses is also a big factor to achieve lower emission level. Be it petrol or diesel, choosing premium quality fuel over the regular standard quality fuel can help to reduce vehicular pollution. Fuel that has higher octane level and better lubricity may cost higher but can help to emit less in a significant way.

Driving tips to ensure low emission

A well-maintained car with premium fuel is part of the solution to vehicles with lesser emission. How you drive your car also decides how much it is emitting. To ensure that, one needs to keep a regular check on the tyre pressure on all wheels. Low tyre pressure could lead to burning more fuel and emitting more pollutant as well as lower mileage.

Another key tip to lower emission is to drive smoothly. Avoid rash driving, sudden acceleration or braking to ensure your cars emit less.

Using the air-condition system in your car sparingly can also help your vehicle emit less. During winter months, use of AC is almost negligible. However, using heater may also lead to high emission level.

Car-pooling as option to reduce more vehicles on road

The concept of car-pooling went out of vogue since the Covid pandemic hit the world. However, the concept can be revisited to ensure less number of vehicles are taken out on a regular basis.

Vehicles with alternative fuel

Switching from a petrol or diesel vehicle to a more environment-friendly car during high pollution level is also another way to help improve the air quality index around you. In Delhi NCR, vehicles running on CNG are the most preferred as alternative due to easy availability of the fuel. Several carmakers offer CNG vehicles which can not only run on natural gas source, but also on fossil fuel like petrol. Switching to EVs is also another option to help reduce pollution.

