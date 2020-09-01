Creta 2020, new Verna bolster Hyundai's domestic sales in August

Hyundai's product offensive in recent months continue to help the car maker on the path of recovery with the company selling 45,809 units in the domestic market in August. This is around 7,000 units more than what it had sold in August of 2019. And while exports remain significantly affected, Hyundai appears to be taking cues from its domestic recovery to chart the course ahead.

Hyundai had launched 2020 Creta in March, just before the lockdown due to Covid-19 and followed it up with the new Verna in the month of May. And while the company did not give a breakup of how individual models performed in August sales, it did highlight that both cars are at the core of the surge. "HMIL continues to contribute to the recovery of Indian Automobile industry by registering domestic sales volume of 45,809 units in August (of) 2020 with positive growth of 19.9% on a comparative low base of last year," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, adding that there has also been a positive response to the recently-launched 2020 Tucson. "We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic."

Hyundai is the second-largest car maker in the country, after Maruti Suzuki. Maruti too has managed to fare better in August of this year than it had in the same month in 2019. And while exports remain muted overall and for these two companies, the recent signs should auger well for the passenger vehicle segment, especially with the festive season around the corn