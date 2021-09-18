Close shave for Bugatti? Supercar maker reveals 'super' razor

The word Bugatti inspires awe with the brand's rich legacy in the world of supercars. The luxury car brands are known for making exclusive merchandise alongside their core products - cars. Bugatti too is not different from them.

The French supercar manufacturer had previously designed a smartwatch. The Bugatti even launched a watch that had a tiny working W16 engine replica in it. Now, the carmaker seems to be trying its hands on other different things as well.

The latest from it is a razor. Yes, a razor that can cut facial hairs. Clearly, the French supercar manufacturer hasn't limited itself to products that mere mortals can't afford.

In a press release, Bugatti and world-famous grooming brand Gillette have announced that they have forged a partnership. In a joint statement, they have claimed to make every shaving experience exceptional. It also comes with a magnetic wireless charging dock, dual blades refill, co-branded custom cleaning cloth and smart plug.

The product from this partnership is Gillette's heated razor. It comes with the Bugatti Macaron embedded onto the razor's premium aluminium-zinc handle. This has been inspired by the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. The razor has been dubbed as one of the smartest inventions by Time magazine.

The heated razor is claimed to deliver soothing warmth for a comfortable shaving experience with just a push of a button. The price of this special edition razor is not known. But the standard heated razor by Gillette costs $200. The special edition is likely to be available at an additional premium.

Speaking about the special edition razor, Gary Coombe, CEO, P&G Grooming, said that as Bugatti embodies the incomparable driving experience, this ultra-precise razor has been developed not just for shaving, but to create the utmost luxury at-home shaving experience.