Maruti Suzuki has released a video showing the Fronx being crash tested
The video reveals the SUV being tested for frontal and side crash impacts
The crash test looks like an in-house one and Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any rating and result out of that
The video has fuelled speculation that the Fronx might be the next car to undergo Bharat NCAP crash test
In that case, Maruti Suzuki Fronx could the third car after Tata Safari and Harrier to undergo the BNCAP crash test
Just a few days ago, Tata Safari and Tata Harrier became the first cars to undergo BNCAP crash test and secure 5-star rating
Fronx comes as a crossover based on Baleno premium hatchback and is sold through Nexa retail network across India
It was launched in India earlier this year after being unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
With this car, Maruti Suzuki has been able to strengthen its grip in the Indian SUV market