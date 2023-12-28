Maruti Suzuki crash testing its Fronx SUV, likely to send for BNCAP test soon

Maruti Suzuki has released a video on its social media platform revealing a crash test being performed on its Fronx SUV, which was launched earlier this year after being unveiled at Auto Expo 2023. This has fuelled speculation that Maruti Suzuki may send the Fronx SUV for crash testing under the Bharat NCAP safety rating program. However, the automaker has not said anything officially about that

Despite revealing the video of the crash test, Maruti Suzuki has not published any rating or results of the test. However, it is clear that these tests were internal crash tests done by the car manufacturer and not an official Bharat NCAP crash test, as there were no BNCAP logos on the test car. The video also reveals that the car had two different sets of wheels while being tested.

Interestingly, the video comes shortly after the first set of Bharat NCAP crash test results were announced earlier this month, in which Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs scored five-star ratings. It is possible that Maruti Suzuki and Bharat NCAP may publish the safety ratings of the Fronx in the coming weeks.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx SUV earlier this year after revealing the car at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes as a crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. The car is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa, alongside its hatchback sibling. Besides having a coupe-SUV design, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with an upmarket feature-packed appearance.

On the safety front, the car gets features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters, seatbelt reminder alert, Isofix child seat anchorage points etc as standard across variants. Additionally, the Fronx also comes with a 360-degree camera, side and curtain airbags, a reverse parking camera and auto-dimming IRVM in select variants.

