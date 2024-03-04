HT Auto
Upcoming Ather Rizta makes big-seat claim again. This time, from the skies

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2024, 13:51 PM
Ather is gearing up to unveil its latest offering, the Ather Rizta family scooter, at its upcoming Community Day event on April 6, 2024. The standout feature of this e-scooter is its seat, which Ather claims to be the largest ever seen on a scooter.

To showcase this unique selling point, Ather has launched a creative teaser campaign featuring larger-than-life out-of-home installations in Mumbai (Worli) and Ahmedabad (Shivranjini Circle). Ather is highlighting the Rizta's XXXXXL seat, designed for unparalleled family comfort, along with claiming the e-scooter will offer the most generous storage capacity of any scooter on the market.

Pranesh Urs, VP & Head of Marketing at Ather Energy, emphasised that when designing the Rizta, their top priority was to create a scooter that offers the utmost comfort without compromising on the everyday scooter experience.

Ather Rizta will be based on an all-new platform which is significantly larger than the 450 Series. The e-scooter is expected to be larger than most of its rivals, with comfort and roominess as its main selling points.

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter to be revealed on April 6

It is likely to feature a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a range of connected technologies, including turn-by-turn navigation, multiple riding modes, and fast charging. Ather Energy has yet to reveal the power figures, range, and other specifications of the upcoming e-scooter, but more details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Competing in the segment against models like the Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube S, pricing will be crucial for the Ather Rizta, expected to be around the 1.40 lakh mark. The launch is anticipated later this year, generating excitement among electric scooter enthusiasts.

