Ather Rizta family electric scooter to be revealed on April 6

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2024, 13:04 PM
  • The Rizta family electric scooter will be the newest offering from the brand and is slated to be revealed at Ather Community Day 2024.
Ather Rizta family electric scooter
The Ather family electric scooter will be comfier, larger and more practical
Ather Rizta family electric scooter
The Ather family electric scooter will be comfier, larger and more practical

Ather Energy will reveal its much-anticipated family electric scooter - Rizta, on April 6, 2024. The Ather Community Day (ACDC 2024) is scheduled to take place on the same day, which will mark the arrival of the manufacturer’s all-new offering. The Ather Rizta has been teased on multiple occasions so far and is slated to be the brand’s most mass-market model yet.

The Ather Rizta will be larger than most of its rivals with comfort and roominess being its biggest USPs. The large seat and floorboard teased in previous images have made that very evident, while the electric scooter is expected to get a fairly large footprint as well. The model will also be rich on the feature front and we expect Ather to bring several segment-first features to the model, much in line with its previous offerings.

Also Read : Ather Rizta electric scooter teased by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi

Expect to see a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a host of connected tech. Also expect to see turn-by-turn navigation, multiple riding modes, fast charging, and more. Ather Energy is yet to reveal the power figures, range and other specifications of the upcoming e-scooter but we expect to learn more in a month.

The Ather Rizta will take on the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube S, and the like in the segment. Prices will be crucial for the model and should be around the 1.40 lakh mark. The launch is likely to take place later this year.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2024, 13:04 PM IST
