Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say

Delhi government has banned BS-3 petrol cars and all diesel cars except BS6 ones from getting out on roads. A fine of ₹ 20,000 will be implemented on the vehicles that are caught violating the ban.

On November 4th, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an emergency meeting and ordered that all BS-4 diesel and BS-3 petrol vehicles (both commercial and private) are banned from Delhi-NCR roads until further orders from the CAQM. Only BS6 vehicles were allowed on the roads. Then the ban was lifted but recently the ban has been implemented again. Here is everything you need to know.

Which vehicles are allowed on Delhi roads?

As of now, the ban is on BS-3 petrol cars and all diesel cars except BS6 ones. Moreover, emergency vehicles, vehicles used for government and election work and vehicles supplying essential goods will be allowed to run on Delhi roads.

Till which date is the ban implemented?

The air quality index of Delhi started to deteriorate, because of which, the Delhi government decided that the ban should be extended till 13th November 2022. The order says that the restriction could get extended beyond 13th November also.

What is the fine if one is caught using a vehicle that is banned?

Vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of ₹20,000. Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government or election-related work are exempted.

How to know which BS stage is your vehicle?

Finding the BS stage of a vehicle is quite simple. The registration certificate of the vehicle clearly mentions the BS stage of the vehicle. Moreover, the pollution certificate of the vehicle also states the BS stage of the vehicle. So, a person can check these documents for the BS stage. It is important to note that there are some rare cases in which the BS stage is not mentioned on the registration certificate. So, it is better that such vehicle is not used on public roads during the ban.

