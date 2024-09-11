HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Automakers Must Invest In R&d To Make World Class Industry, Says Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran

Automakers must invest in R&D to make world-class industry: CEA Nageswaran

By: PTI
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran asked automakers to focus on improving the global NCAP (Ne
...
cars
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran asked automakers to focus on improving the global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings of their products so that exports get further push. (AFP)
cars
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran asked automakers to focus on improving the global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings of their products so that exports get further push.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday asked automobile manufacturers to invest in R&D in order to make a world-class industry.

Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, he also asked them to focus on improving the global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings of their products so that exports get further push.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 30.87 - 33.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Vintage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Ftr (HT Auto photo)
Indian FTR
MaxSpeed Icon200 kmph
₹ 19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.01 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

In general, he said, the Indian private sector roughly contributes about one third of the overall R&D spending in the economy while the remaining two thirds comes from the government.

Also Read : Automakers can register 18% sales growth by setting up vehicle scrappage centres: Nitin Gadkari

"Again, our studies show that it is not due to lack of government support for R&D spending in general, but it also depends on our ability to think over a much longer horizon...seeing the R&D expenditure as an investment, rather than as an expenditure against the profit and loss account," he said.

So in that sense, he said, "enhancing the investment in R&D and becoming global leaders, it will be an important contributor to the 'aatmanirbharta' programme in terms of placing Indian manufacturing in the global roadmap."

Besides, he said, auto manufacturers should not see public mobility as a form of competition but as a complement.

Talking about the Indian economy, Nageswaran said, it is doing quite well amidst the global uncertainty.

"Thanks to the strong corporate and financial sector balance sheets, and thanks to massive investments in supply side infrastructure in the last 8-10 years...our potential growth of the economy is somewhere between 6.5-7 per cent and if we sustain some more reforms, especially at the state and local government level, then it is possible for us to raise this number to somewhere between 7-7.5 per cent," he said.

Sustainably, going towards 8 per cent would also require the global economy growing well, he said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST
TAGS: auto industry Indian auto industry SIAM

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.