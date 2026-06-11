Apple CarPlay to double down on YouTube video playback with iOS 27

Apple is set to significantly expand video playback capabilities in CarPlay with the introduction of iOS 27, potentially allowing users to watch videos directly through dedicated apps on their vehicle’s infotainment system while the vehicle is stationary.

Apple is set to introduce dedicated video apps for CarPlay with iOS 27, enabling infotainment-screen video playback while parked. The update reduces automaker involvement and brings CarPlay closer to Android Auto’s functionality.

Apple CarPlay Changes in iOS 27

Earlier this year, Apple introduced video playback support for CarPlay as part of iOS 26.4. However, the feature saw little to no adoption from automakers. The system used AirPlay integration, requiring users to locate the video content on their iPhones and cast it to the vehicle’s infotainment display. The feature essentially used the vehicle’s display as an external AirPlay monitor, owing to which automakers had to implement support for each vehicle model manually via software updates. The feature, however, failed to gain traction, with manufacturers not showing interest in dedicating resources to implement the integration.

With iOS 27, Apple is taking a different approach. The new update will allow developers to create dedicated CarPlay video apps that operate directly on the infotainment screen, through which users will be able to browse and access video content through the CarPlay interface.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail and Street launched in UK market

CarPlay following Android Auto’s footsteps

The revised system reduces the need for extensive automaker involvement, shifting responsibility to app developers to create compatible CarPlay applications. Apple is bringing CarPlay closer to the functionality already being introduced on Android Auto, which has begun supporting video services such as YouTube through a similar framework.

On Android Auto, video applications transition to an audio-only mode once the vehicle starts moving, provided the app supports such functionality. YouTube users, meanwhile, require a Premium subscription to access background audio playback. Apple has already released an early developer version of iOS 27 ahead of its public rollout later this year. The extended testing period is intended to give developers sufficient time to optimise their applications and integrate new features before the software becomes widely available.

The move could pave the way for major streaming platforms, including YouTube, to launch dedicated CarPlay applications once iOS 27 reaches production devices. Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether Google brings YouTube to CarPlay, especially as similar video functionality is also expected to expand on Android Auto in the near future.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: