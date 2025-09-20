Apple releases the new iOS 26 CarPlay. Gets video streaming but there's a catch…

Apple’s CarPlay, the system that brings iPhone functionality to your car dashboard, is getting its biggest update in years with iOS 26. Once a simple extension of your phone for navigation and music, CarPlay is now evolving into a fully customizable, interactive in-car experience. With a fresh design, widgets, video playback, and more, this update makes your car feel more like an extension of your iPhone than ever before. Whether you need to catch up on messages or keep track of deliveries as you navigate city streets, CarPlay in iOS 26 is designed to make your time on the road smarter and more enjoyable.

What’s new in CarPlay’s look?

iOS 26 introduces the ‘Liquid Glass’ design to CarPlay, aligning the car interface with Apple’s broader cross-platform aesthetic. App icons, menus, and UI elements have been redesigned, with customisation options including Default, Dark, and Clear modes, each offering unique variants. CarPlay also adds new wallpapers inspired by the iPhone’s default designs, letting drivers personalise their dashboard.

Widgets make their way to the dashboard

Apple is finally bringing widgets to standard CarPlay. In iOS 26, widgets from any iPhone app can appear on your car screen, even if the app doesn’t specifically support CarPlay. This allows users to quickly access key information while driving, from calendar events to weather updates.

Video playback via AirPlay

For the first time, CarPlay supports video playback when the vehicle is parked. Using AirPlay, drivers or passengers can stream video from iPhone apps to the car display, making it easier to pass the time during waits or while charging EVs. However, this feature only works if it has been enabled by the carmaker. Some carmakers may choose to or may not choose to pay Apple to provide this functionality to their users.

Live activities now in cars

Live Activities, which track real-time events like deliveries, flights, or sports scores, are now supported in CarPlay. Anything running on your iPhone’s Live Activities feed can be mirrored on your car display, keeping essential updates front and centre while on the move.

Enhanced Messages, Phone, and Maps features

System apps also see key improvements. Messages now supports tapbacks and pinned conversations directly in CarPlay. Incoming calls no longer take over the entire display, showing instead in a compact view so navigation remains visible. Apple Maps gains multitouch support on compatible displays, enhancing interaction with maps in the vehicle.

Customisable display and text options

iOS 26 introduces Smart Display Zoom, allowing more content to fit on the screen, along with resizable text for easier readability. Users can also enable or disable CarPlay screenshots, giving additional control over the interface.

A new era for CarPlay

With iOS 26, CarPlay is no longer just an extension of your iPhone; it’s becoming a more flexible, interactive, and visually appealing dashboard companion. From design overhauls to video playback and enhanced system apps, this update sets a strong foundation for the next generation of in-car iPhone experiences.

